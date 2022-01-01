New Year baby born at United Hospital Center In Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Hospital Center welcomed a new year baby in the early morning of Jan 1.

At 3:44 a.m. Jennifer Parke gave birth to a health baby girl and named her Gianna.

Parke’s due date was Dec. 31, but she said all of her kids had been born a week late, so she thought she had more time.

“I’ve never gone into labor at home, I’ve never had contractions or anything like that at home, so um, when I woke up and had contractions, I waited a minute, not long, cause I could tell they were strong, but it was different to have to actually last minute get stuff together, get in the car and go, I have never had to do that before,” said Jennifer Park.

Parke says she hopes all the good new year baby superstitions are true, and that they get some good luck.