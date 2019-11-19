New York man arrested on felony sex, abduction and kidnapping charges in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A New York man has been arrested on felony sex, abduction and kidnapping charges in Harrison County.

Max Levine

According to a criminal complaint, on June 25, Max Paul Levine, 34, of Bronx, New York traveled from his residence to Clarksburg to take a 15-year-old female from Stealey Avenue and from the care of her parents, without their permission back to NY to engage in sexual activity.

In the hours leading up to the victim’s disappearance, there was eight phone calls or attempted phone calls between the victim’s cell phone another telephone number, which was linked back to Levine, court documents said.

According to the complaint, the victim’s mother gave access to the victims Facebook account, “Crystal Wolf,” and upon review of the account, messages were located between the victim and user name, “Noxx Nocten.” The messages showed the Nocten account travelling to to get the victim and provided updated times and locations leading to arrival at the victim’s location. The account was able to be linked to Levine.

Levine is a convicted sex offender in the state of New York and the victim was located in the defendant’s apartment in the Bronx on June 25. Levine was then read his Miranda Rights and admitted in an interview to meeting the victim in an online chat, according to court documents.

Levine admitted to travelling to pick up the victim and take her to New York where he proceeded to perform oral and vaginal sex with the victim, according to court documents.

Levine is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail with a bond of $200,000. He is facing state and federal charges with the possibility of spending 10 years up to life in federal prison.