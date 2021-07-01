Newly elected Clarksburg Council Members receive oath of office; Mayor and Vice Mayor elected

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A special meeting of the Clarksburg City Council was held Thursday evening with newly elected council members receiving the oath of office.

Those newly elected council members are Wayne Worth, Jerry Riffle, Will Hyman. Jim Malfregeot, who was re-elected this year, was also present at the meeting. After being sworn in all the council members voted on and elected Jimmy Marino as Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Mayor Marino said when he and other council members took office two years ago there was a lot of conflict with a lot of changes being made. He stated that “changes aren’t easy” and that people don’t like change, and that over the last few years they have worked through issues they have faced.

“I can assure the citizens of Clarksburg that this council will work together. And the bickering is behind us. We want to move forward, a lot of great things ahead of us, and I am sure we’ll do good,” said Marino.

Council members elected Lillie Junkins as Vice Mayor of the City of Clarksburg. Marino also said the number one project for council to work on is the infrastructure with the approximate $6 Million dollars coming to the city from COVID relief funds. Further, he stated that they have done a lot of demolishing but would like to move away from demolitions at some point.

“The drug problem is real, you know, we’ve changed a lot in the last two years. But is it going away? No. Are we still going to combat that issue, most definitely, but we have the people in place now to do that,” said Marino. “We have people on the drug task force, we have dogs now, two K-9 units that will be a tremendous help in combating the problem. We have come a long way, but I can assure you we still have a lot to do with the drug situation.”

The next regularly scheduled Clarksburg City Council meeting is Thursday, July 22nd, 6 p.m. at city hall.