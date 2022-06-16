CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — To continue WBOY and Nexstar’s Day of Caring by spotlighting different agencies under the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, The Change Initiative Phoenix Recovery House, located in Clarksburg, is a 12-month program to provide a sober living and recovery home for women that were once addicted.

The program allows the women to stay free of charge for the first few months to focus on their sobriety and get back on their feet. The Phoenix Recovery House offers a little bit more than just a place to stay, it offers an opportunity.

“One of the things we do that is a lot different than other programs is that we also offer life skills courses,” The Change Initiative President Tia Viglianco said. “We’re offering cooking classes, offering creative writing classes, and some of these are still in the works since we’re in our infancy stage, resume building and budgeting classes. (We’re) helping them learn some of those skills that might’ve been missed in their years of addiction.”

Bed from Phoenix Recovery House (WBOY – Image)

Most remember The Change Initiative for the work that it did in providing homeless shelters during the winter a few years ago. The Phoenix Recovery House has just opened in January, but it has already made an impact on its attendees in its short time.

“It’s been really inspiring to see the women that have come through these doors and what they’re able to do and what they’re able to overcome and just see them evolve day in and day out,” Viglianco said. “It’s really a beautiful, beautiful thing to witness.”

The program also gives incentives to its residents if they met certain goals set. Viglianco encourages people to get involved and volunteer if interested.

Without the United Way’s assistance, the program may not exist.

“United Way has been able to provide us funding to actually pay a full-time case manager/program manager,” Viglianco said. “If we did not have their funding that wouldn’t be possible. We might actually not be sitting here right now.”