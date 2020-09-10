NFM Lending hosts ribbon cutting ceremony in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its grand opening.

NFM Lending hosted an opening ceremony complete with refreshments to welcome the community to its location. Several employees shared what NFM Lending hopes to add to the community and said thank you to the city of Bridgeport for their support during the opening process.

“Our goal is to make sure that we get affordable financing for houses for people all over the state of West Virginia. It’s important whether it’s your first home, your dream home, or a start over home. It’s important that somebody walks you through the process because it’s complicated. It’s hard. We make it as streamlined as possible, hold your hand throughout the entire process,” said NFM Lending mortgage loan officer Mark Harrison.

NFM Lending focuses on assisting consumers in obtaining a residential loan that meets their needs.

NFM Lending is located at 202 East Main Street in Bridgeport.