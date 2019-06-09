Ninth annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K held

BRIDGEPORT W.Va – The ninth annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K was held Saturday morning at the Bridgeport City Park.

This is a memorial 5 k race held to honor Derek Hotsinpiller who was a deputy marshal in the community.

Nearly 400 people took part in the race this year and 500 were registered.

A new feature this year allowed people from outside of the area to run through a virtual race.

Next year’s race is already available to sign up for online. This will take place on June 13th of 2020.

“We’re trying to get one thousand people. We’re really going to push hard on the virtual and get people from all over the country to try to join in and celebrate. Not only my brother, but to all law enforcement officers that are killed in the line of duty,” said Dustin Hotsinpiller, part of the race committee.

Friends and family of Derek have initiated a scholarship in his honor.

