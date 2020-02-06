North Central Athletics prepares for competition season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gymnastics season is about to begin in West Virginia and North Central Athletics is not backing down from the upcoming competition.

NCA held their annual gymnastics competition showcase before their first meet of the season Wednesday evening. Family, friends and residents from the community gathered inside of NCA Gymnasium to cheer on the children.

Manager Andrew Banko said that they hold this showcase every year because it is beneficial to the children and helps boosts their confidence before their first competition.

“It’s nice to get in front of a crowd and practice just to get the nerves out, get them used to the loud high energy and everything like that,” said Banko.

More than 100 people were in attendance and items were available for purchase from local vendors, merchandise, desserts and cheer on the children as they performed.

