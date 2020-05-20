North Central West Virginia Airport announces new terminal project

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Airport has announced new additions coming to its facilities.

The airport will be putting in a new terminal, thanks in part to a $10 million grant that Gov. Jim Justice gave to the airport last year.

The airport has come up with another $500,000 to get the project started.

It originally wanted to move 50 acres of land, but Wolfe’s Excavating put in low bid to move 100 acres of land.

North Central West Virginia Airport President David Hinkle said it will be a boon to the region.

“And, when we look at the airport, we look at north central West Virginia, which is 22 to 25 counties, and some in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland use this airport. So, we look to put it on the map in a bigger way, as far as the terminal building goes, and with the land, we hope to increase our footprint with the aerospace industry,” said Hinkle.

The airport still needs $4 million for environmental studies and an unspecified amount for design, engineering and construction.

The project is set to begin this summer and is expected to take a year to complete.