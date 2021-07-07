North Central West Virginia Airport awarded $166,666 for improvements

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $5.3 million to seven West Virginia airports, including the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The airport was awarded $166,666, which comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The North Central West Virginia Airport Terminal

Airport Director, Rick Rock, said any funding that the airport can receive is something that will help out infrastructure and improve the airport.

“Well, we appreciate the airport improvement program and support of our Senator, and keep the money coming to the airport so we can continue to maintain and improve our infrastructure,” said Rock.

The airport plans to use the funds for the pavement study for future pavement improvements and to purchase a new security vehicle.