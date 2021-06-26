North Central West Virginia Airport breaks ground on a new terminal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice attended the North Central West Virginia Airport groundbreaking event on Friday.

Bridgeport Mayor, Andy Long, West Virginia state officials and airport staff discussed the expansion of the airport and how it will benefit this part of West Virginia.

The new area will have a new passenger terminal, auxiliary airport facilities, and a 100-acre AeroTech Business Park.

“It’s an amazing day for us at CKB”, described Airport Deputy Director Shawn Long. “This has been a long time in the making and for us to finally get here is very gratifying.”

The airport plans to have contractor Wolfe Excavating begin working to tear down a mountain to make 100 plus acres of flat land. Long explained that the process will take a little more than a year to complete before they are able to work on the building of the terminal.

“Not only will it bring more business opportunities and more jobs, but It will also bring more people to come here to visit,” explained Gov. Justice. “To enjoy all the greatness of our tourism all across our state.”

Airport officials hope to have the excavation completed by August of 2022 and to have the new terminal open and ready by 2023.