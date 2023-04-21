BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North Central West Virginia Airport kicked off Earth Day by cleaning up litter around the airfield.

Some of the clean-up crew involved.

Companies including Thrasher, MHRJ, and Titan Aviation Fuels contributed to the clean-up crew. Altogether there were roughly one hundred people collecting trash from the airfield down to the local cemetery just below the airport.

Teams cleaned for an hour before heading back to the airport for lunch.

12 News spoke with Rick Rock, Director of the North Central West Virginia Airport, on the significance of this event.

“Awareness of it is very important, Earth Day is something that’s celebrated nationally. It’s something that we should all take serious. We shouldn’t take our planet for granted and it gives others an opportunity to go out and maybe beautify their little neck of the woods as, we beautify ours.”