North Central West Virginia Airport cleared for business park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Airport has been cleared to begin construction on a new business park.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent out a release last week saying that the final Environmental Assessment for the airport found that there would be no significant impact to the environment from the business park.

The project is estimated to bring in more than 1,000 jobs, and double the annual impact of the airport to a total of $2 billion.

“As a West Virginia guy, I mean, it’s very satisfying, and it’s something we all kind of work together, get everyone on the same page, working towards a common goal. We have a lot of help, a lot of support from the region. Not just here in Harrison County, but in Marion County,” said Rick Rock, Director of the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The project will add a new terminal to State Route 279, a new parking facility and an AeroTech park with direct access to the airport’s runway.