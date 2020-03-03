North Central West Virginia airport continues expansions despite setbacks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After receiving multiple grants for expansions, the North Central West Virginia Airport is still working to advance progress, despite recent setbacks.

The airport has been working for months to build two new hangars to support larger aircraft and to help with the state’s economic growth. The goal is to maximize the airport’s land as much as possible.

Funding for the expansion was a part of an investment from Governor Jim Justice that he announced in August 2019, which included the announcement of two grants totaling more than $20 million.

Airport Director Rick Rock explained that the process has been pushed back due to the amount of permits and approval that is needed to continue.

“Whenever you’re dealing with regulatory agencies, there are just a lot of boxes to check as you go through and you try to overcome all the obstacles that arise whenever you’re dealing with several different federal agencies. There’s just a lot of work to be done with it. It’s just something that’s not expected. It takes longer than you would like it to,” said airport director Rick Rock.

There is not a time frame for when the expansions will be completed, but airport officials said that crews are continuing to work on them every day.