North Central West Virginia Airport helping HOPE Inc. in the holiday season

Boxes in the North Central West Virginia Airport’s security office will hold all of the items for HOPE’s Domestic Violence Center. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Airport is currently accepting donations for the Hope Inc. Domestic Violence Center.

Items that can be donated include blankets, pillows, hygiene products, non-perishable food items and anything that can be used for a new household.

Anyone that donates five items or more can be entered into a drawing to win two round-trip tickets from Allegiant Airlines leaving from the CKB to Orlando.

Officials from the airport said the idea for this fundraiser came from wanting to help people in the community.

“It’s wonderful that the community will come out and support all these people. I mean, the airport agreed to do this–you know, I think it’s just great. It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Carol Goad, the office manager for the airport.

Donations are accepted through Dec. 17 at the airport security office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you can’t make that time, Goad said you can still drop it off, and airport employees will handle it from there.