North Central West Virginia Airport receives $2 million grant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport received an award of $2 million from the U.S. department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The grant is to help renovate and expand the airport’s capabilities to repair aircrafts, and make the airport a destination for maintenance and repair operations.

Airport Director, Rick Ross, stated the airport applied for the grant to help one of the tenants to renovate their facility.

“They have about 145,000 square feet of space that the building is about 30 years old, so we wanted to modernize that building and get it prepared for the next 30 years,” described Ross.

The project is expected to create 150 jobs, protect 400 jobs and generate $35 million in private investment.

The North Central West Virginia airport was one of four across West Virginia to be funded.