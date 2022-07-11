BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Benedum Airport Authority received $2,523,585 from the U.S Department of Transportation and U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D – WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R – WV) to put towards two projects at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The funding, announced on June 30, will go toward designing and constructing a new terminal tarmac and 1,200-foot taxiway. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock is excited to be able to receive funding to improve the airport.

“As we position ourselves for a new terminal to make our move to the other side of the runway, we’ve experienced a lot of growth over the last several years and having the support of our senators to continue to grow the airport and provide great service to north central West Virginia is an exciting thing,” Rock said.

Out of the five airports that received funding, the North Central West Virginia Airport was gifted the most for this cycle. The airport also received $15 million for its new terminal Monday.

“It’s very exciting to be able to continue to move our airport forward,” Rock said.

Rock hopes to complete the projects by 2024 to get the new terminal ready.