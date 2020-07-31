North Central West Virginia Airport receives grant to make airport more environmentally friendly

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport has recently received a one million dollar grant from the Department of Transportation.

The grant will primarily be used to save electricity and to help to make airport operations safer for the environment, while also being more cost-efficient. NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock said that the money will help to keep both employees and guests safer while also helping the planet.

“We want to reduce usage where we can, save funds, but also cleaner for the environment. Make sure that we’re being good citizens,” said Rock.

Progress on the new airport terminal that is in the process of being built is still coming along and is expected to be completed in the near future.