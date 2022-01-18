North Central West Virginia Airport slowed by winter storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Operations at the North Central West Virginia Airport have slowed down after a winter storm moved through the area on Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to airport director Rick Rock, around five to seven flights have been canceled due to the ice that came before the snow on Sunday and now from the snow itself.

The North Central West Virginia Airport on a snowy day. (WBOY Image)

Rock said the airport is actively trying to clear the ice off the runway, but it can only use FAA approved products on the runway, which work best in the sunshine.

Rock said he’s hoping the sun will shine soon so that the airport can be back to its normal operations.