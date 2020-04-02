North Central West Virginia Airport to consider adding a parking facility for unused aircrafts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport is looking into adding a parking facility for planes that are not being used.

This has been in discussion over the past few weeks, according to officials, and would be new a way to utilize now empty space at the airport. The aircraft would be parked in the field behind the airport.

Airport Director Rick Rock explained that he has been in communication with several different airlines about this idea and would like to see it happen even with all that is going on right now regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s such a fluid situation and as things continue to move forward and things change daily, whether it comes to fruition or not, we certainly have offered up this airport as an opportunity for those airlines to park aircraft,” said Rock.

Rock also explained that business at CKB has been slow in the past month due to the pandemic, but that the airport is continuing to look for long-term growth opportunities.