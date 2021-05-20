North Central West Virginia Airport to increase flights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Airport will be increasing flights to some popular destinations.

The airport is partnering with Allegiant Airlines to provide flights to Myrtle Beach five days a week and Orlando three days a week.

A United Airlines flight takes off from the North Central West Virginia Airport

The airline is also providing new flights to Destin, FL, and United Airlines is continuing to offer daily flights to Chicago.

Airport director Rick Rock says he and his team are very excited to welcome more travelers back to the airport following the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a very busy summer. Starting next week, 23 flights a week, which is a great number. Great opportunity for people to come home to West Virginia or go out and see those great destinations. It’s real exciting. We’re ready to be busy again.”

To learn more about the flights, you can visit the airport website here. You can also visit Allegiant Airlines website here.