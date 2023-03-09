BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North Central West Virginia Airport will receive more than $2 million in federal funding to construct new terminal buildings.

The funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), which Thursday announced more than $3.1 million in funding for three projects at different West Virginia airports, according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV).

The Benedum Airport Authority will use its $2,053,888 from the DOT to construct a new 52,600-square-foot terminal building, the release says.

The rest of the funds will go to West Virginia International Yeager Airport for critical equipment, including a snow broom, a power sweeper and friction measuring equipment and the Jackson County Airport for a new 2,500 square-foot terminal building.