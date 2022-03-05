BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Beekeepers Association (NCWVBA) held a beginner beekeeping class at the North Central West Virginia airport on March 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

By paying the $30 fee for the beginner class, those who attend the class receive educational booklets, and become members of the North Central West Virginia Beekeepers Association as well as the West Virginia Beekeepers Association.

“Beekeepers, commercial beekeepers, have lost 40 to 55 percent of their bees over the last two years, so getting started off on the right foot, promoting the bees, bringing in pollinators, that is of the upmost importance at this point,” said Larry Forinash, NCWVBA Secretary.

According to Forinash, bees are an endangered species and people should consider keeping bees themselves to help preserve the species. To help spread the word, the NCWVBA will be educating youth through library and school programs.

The goal of the NCWVBA is to educate the public about the importance of preserving the bee species. Future meetings and events are posted to the association’s Facebook page.