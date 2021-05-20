North central West Virginia cheerleaders win national competition

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of young cheerleaders from north central West Virginia recently competed in an invitation-only competition in Florida and ended up bringing home the national championship.

More than 1,000 teams from all over the country competed in the prestigious D2 Summit held annually at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Clarksburg-based gymnasium Champs Central sent more than 50 athletes to the competition. Team Blaze won first place in the Junior Level One Medium Division, with a near-perfect score of 98.558 out of 100.

“The north central West Virginia cheerleading programs are very strong. So, for a team out of Champs Central to go down and represent our area and, not only represent, but win, is just phenomenal. It’s unbelievable. This team in particular, this Blaze group, they’re performers, they’re fierce competitors, so they always do better in front of that live crowd,” said Champs Central Coach Staci Nutter.

Trophy presentations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the girls will be receiving championship rings at their banquet later this summer.