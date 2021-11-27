North central West Virginia food trucks celebrate Small Business Saturday

Heavenly Hoagies, a food truck based out of Harrison County, sets up on Small Business Saturday outside of Almost Heaven Barn in Shinnston. (WBOY Image)

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The day after Black Friday is typically known as Small Business Saturday to honor small businesses for the holiday shopping season, and small businesses in north central West Virginia participated on Saturday.

Three food trucks based in Harrison County participated in the day by setting up shop at Almost Heaven Barn in Shinnston.

The Lunchbox Food Truck, Drifter Doughnuts and Heavenly Hoagies offered their goods to customers who were around the area.

Drifter Doughnuts, a food truck based out of Harrison County, sets up on Small Business Saturday outside of Almost Heaven Barn in Shinnston. (WBOY Image)

To celebrate the day, one food truck offered a new service, while another offered new menu items–but both were glad to see the community together.

“Today, we’re offering, we’ve just started our electronic gift cards, and the 50th person to buy a gift card will win a free $50 gift card. So, they make really good stocking stuffers and we’re hoping that works out for people,” said Rochelle Chalmers, co-owner of Drifter Doughnuts.

“Well, I was actually telling Julius earlier, my favorite part about this is the sense of community with all the other small businesses, and it’s just nice seeing everybody come out and showing what they have to offer,” said Rachael Herrera, co-owner of The Lunchbox Food Truck.

If you’d like to learn more about Drifter Doughnuts, you can visit their Facebook page here.

If you’d like to learn more about The Lunchbox Food Truck, you can visit their Facebook page here.

If you’d like to learn more about Heavenly Hoagies, you can visit their Facebook page here.