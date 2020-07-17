North Pole Ice reopens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County business that has been family owned for nearly 100 years reopened Friday with a brand new look after a fire destroyed it in 2018.

North Pole Ice officially opened its doors for business after being closed for nearly two years. The original building burnt to the ground in August 2018.

The new building offers a convenience store with beer and wine, and other services, such as Western Union and the state lottery.

Owner Nicole Romano said there was never any doubt in her mind that she would rebuild the family business after the fire destroyed it.

“Oh, it’s incredibly special because we burnt down two years ago August 13, and it was a family business for over 90 years. It came from my great-grandpa to my grandpa, to my uncle and my dad and to me now,” said Romano.

A small restaurant will soon open next door. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for August 13, which is the second anniversary of the fire.