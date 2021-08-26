North View Elementary holds parade for upcoming school year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North View Elementary School in Clarksburg held a parade on Thursday afternoon.

The parade started out at the school before moving about the neighborhood.

Teachers and staff filled the parade with music, laughter and candy for those standing on the streets, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office beginning and ending the line of cars.

Officials at the elementary school said they just want to bring a smile to the faces of kids in the neighborhood before school starts.

“We had a parade during COVID, during quaratine, for our students, and they really loved it. So, we thought we’d go ahead and do another one to start the school year,” said Danielle Veltri.

School starts for North View Elementary and all of Harrison County Schools on Monday.

