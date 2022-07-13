NORTH VIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North View Overpass Bridge is closing for construction for one month starting on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) said the closure is expected to last until Saturday, Aug. 13, but the work is weather-dependent, so inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could delay the project.



Crews working on the North View overpass bridge on July 13, 2022. WBOY image.

The DOH said North View residents will need to use the established detour and will only be able to access Route 50 westbound.

Drivers should expect delays and pad their commute with additional time, the DOH said. Alternate routes include the West Pike Street exit, WV 20 and the Joyce Street exit.

The eastbound ramp onto Route 50 in the area has already been closed during the day for more than a week due to the bridge’s construction.