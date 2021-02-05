North View townhouses to be auctioned off at Harrison County Courthouse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Joe R. Pyle Auctions is taking bids on a piece of property in Clarksburg next week.

Six townhouses on North 12th Street will be auctioned off individually. The units are currently incomplete due to some interruptions and will need some work before they are livable, but they offer three bedrooms and two and a half baths with plenty of space.

There is also additional land available to be bought that the buyer can expand on if they would like.





“Great opportunity for someone to have affordable available living here in Clarksburg in the North View Area,” said Joe R. Pyle auctioneer Jordan Kiger.

The auction will take place on Thursday, February 11, at the Harrison County Courthouse, with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the auction starting at 11 a.m.