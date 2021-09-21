Northwestern Mutual host ribbon cutting for Bridgeport location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County business finally got to hold its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony after postponing it for more than a year due to the worldwide pandemic.

Northwestern Mutual in Bridgeport celebrated moving into its new location Tuesday morning. The financial planning service relocated to Bridgeport from Clarksburg in late 2020 and has been operating at its new location since January of this year.

Northwestern Mutual ribbon-cutting in Bridgeport (WBOY image)

The company’s Managing Director said they specialize in helping people with integrating their insurance with investment planning.

“Everybody sort of has a vision of where they want to be, they just really don’t know how to get there,” Adam Rowh, the Managing Director, said. “It’s gotten more and more complicated over the years with employer benefits mixed with personal products and it’s really important to just know where you want to go and sit down with a professional that can help you and really kind of captain the ship and help guide you to get there.”

Northwestern Mutual is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but advisors will adjust hours to work with clients to meet their needs. For more information, you can reach them by phone at 304-624-5400 or visit their website www.nm.com/bridgeport.