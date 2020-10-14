Norwood Elementary closes till Oct. 26 due to COVID-19 cases

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Norwood Elementary School in Clarksburg will be closed until Monday, October 26 due to increased COVID-19 cases at the school.

The Harrison County School District announced the school’s temporary closing on its Facebook Page on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. Norwood Elementary is the second school announced by Harrison County Schools on Tuesday to be closed through October 26.

The District also announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that Nutter Fort Intermediate would be temporarily closed due to increased COVID-19 cases at the school. Nutter Fort Intermediate was closed this week due to COVID-19 cases among multiple staff members and one student and a deep cleaning of the building took place on Monday.