Norwood Elementary students learn about local government

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – Students from Norwood Elementary School were learning more about how their local government works Tuesday.

City officials in Stonewood hosted students at the city building and fire department to learn more about how their municipal government works. Officials hope to get more youth interested in government so they know more about how it works in the future.

“Hopefully that ignites an interest because I feel like when we get into these next generations, I don’t think that they’re going to be as interested and as involved as what we have previous,” said City Clerk Crystal Johnson.

The West Virginia Municipal League is partnering with cities across the state to share more about city government.