Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary’s School considering virtual school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With COVID-19 numbers rising, several schools in north central West Virginia are considering a fully virtual option.

Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary’s School in Clarksburg held virtual classes on Friday due to three positive COVID-19 cases within their student bodies.

On Friday, a post on the Notre Dame High School Facebook page said they will announce their decision to go virtual or not on Sunday. As of now, the schools are taking it week by week and will announce the style of learning, in-person or virtual, for August 30 through September 3.

Contract tracing has been completed for the cases, but the school is going virtual for the time being to avoid potential contact.

The post said that masks are required and social distancing is taking place at the schools.