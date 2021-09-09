Notre Dame High School awarded Jennings Randolph Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner made a trip to Notre Dame High School on Thursday morning to reward the school for their work.

The school won the Jennings Randolph Award, which means that at least 85 percent of 18-year-olds eligible to vote are registered.

Lee Dean protrays Jennings Randolph, the father of the 26th amendment

The private school went above and beyond; 100 percent of 18-year-olds in the school are registered to vote.

Secretary Warner said it’s important for everyone to register and vote.

“In these days, the country is divided, and it’s important to pull people back together. The way to do that is to express yourself at the ballot box. Of course, that process begins with the voter registration,” said Sec. Warner.

Notre Dame High School is currently the only school in Harrison County that has won the award.

