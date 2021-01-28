Notre Dame High School principal reflects on her first semester

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The new principal of one Clarksburg high school has had a first semester full of personal and professional milestones.

Kelly Light took over as principal of Notre Dame High School in August 2020, when she was seven months pregnant with her third child. Light, who attended NDHS herself, gave birth to her son, Jamison, in October, right after the school year started and new protocols were being put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Light’s return from a six-week maternity leave, Notre Dame students were attending in person school whenever they could, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases within Harrison County.

Light said that she looks forward to the future and wants to be able to keep everyone safe while returning to the classroom full time.