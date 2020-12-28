Notre Dame High School receives Randolph Award

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Last week, 41 high schools across the state received the Jennings Randolph Award, given to schools had over 85% of its eligible senior class registered to vote. Only 25 had 100% of eligible seniors registered.

One of those 25 is Clarksburg’s Notre Dame High School. The Catholic prep school is the only Harrison County recipient.

The award is named after West Virginia native Senator Jennings Randolph, who helped introduce and fight for the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18 in 1971.

There was a record turnout at the polls across the country in this past election, with 66% of voting-eligible aged people casting their votes in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories