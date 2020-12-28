Notre Dame High School receives Randolph Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Last week, 41 high schools across the state received the Jennings Randolph Award, given to schools had over 85% of its eligible senior class registered to vote. Only 25 had 100% of eligible seniors registered.

One of those 25 is Clarksburg’s Notre Dame High School. The Catholic prep school is the only Harrison County recipient.

The award is named after West Virginia native Senator Jennings Randolph, who helped introduce and fight for the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18 in 1971.

There was a record turnout at the polls across the country in this past election, with 66% of voting-eligible aged people casting their votes in November.