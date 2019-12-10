Notre Dame High School reopens “Shamrock Shoppe” after more than 20 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Notre Dame High School students brought back an old tradition through their personal finance class.

Students worked together to reopen the “Shamrock Shoppe” which has not been part of the high school in more than 20 years.

It is a student run store that sells Notre Dame apparel. The store’s main purpose is to raise money for events and to provide students with merchandise that isn’t necessarily associated with a particular school athletic activity.

“We don’t have any just plain merchandise, so this is all just Notre Dame apparel,” said student Sophia Martino.

“We wanted to bring some school spirit back to our school,” said student Ashleigh Pettito.

Students and teachers attended a reception after the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening.