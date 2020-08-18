Notre Dame High School science teacher wins presidential award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A teacher at a local high school has just received a national award for science education.

President Donald Trump announced the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).

Angela McKeen

Notre Dame High School teacher Angela McKeen has taught in public and private schools for 11 years and taught in higher education for six years. She spent the past four years at Notre Dame High School where she teaches Honors Physics, Earth and Space Science, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, and 7th Grade Science. Angela worked as a science instructor and science coordinator at St. Mary’s Central School for four years. She began her career at Valley High School teaching science and English for three years.

McKeen, who has hosted many science learning camps, said that being chosen for such a high honor is meaningful because of the recognition by those in her field who share her passion for STEM.

“It is amazing, but it’s also very humbling because you have people from the National Science Foundation, you have mathematicians and scientists and people that without whom we wouldn’t have a National Science Foundation basically evaluating us on the way we teach our children,” said McKeen.

Angela earned her B.A. in secondary education at Fairmont State University and her M.A. in science education at West Virginia University (WVU). She also holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from WVU. Angela is certified in chemistry, earth and space science, and general science.

Awardees come from schools in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, and schools in the United States territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation.