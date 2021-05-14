Notre Dame student takes poetry skills to a national level

Harrison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County high school student is taking his poetry reciting skills to a national level.

Ben Long, a senior at Notre Dame High School, will be competing in the “Poetry Out Loud” competition in the National Finals.

The event takes place on May 27, and Long has a chance to win $20,000.

Long credits his teachers for helping him place higher each year in the competition.

“I feel like we’re a state that often gets forgotten, so, to be able to put in all this work and to represent us at the top nine…I couldn’t be prouder,” said Long.

The competition challenges high school students around the country to memorize and recite poems on their list of over 1,100 poems.

You can check out Ben and his poem reciting skills here.

