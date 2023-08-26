NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Town of Nutter Fort celebrated its 100th anniversary with a parade through the town on Saturday, honoring its rich history with current and former residents of the town.

Celebrations included vendors, live music on Pennsylvania Avenue and a taco-eating contest. The Town of Nutter Fort is also asking people for any old photos or stories to compile in a book that will honor the history and legacy of the town.

The Town of Nutter Fort was established in 1923.

“It’s an awesome little town or fort is what we call it, you know, you got that hometown feel and you got everything you need right here, I mean it’s just a history in Nutter Fort is awesome. We have a wonderful maintenance police fire department, everything, everybody works together,” Jeremy Haddix, the Nutter Fort Fire Chief, said.

Haddix also said that getting to talk with older residents is interesting because you can learn how the town has progressed over the years.

“And after the pandemic, nobody wants to come out and talk face-to-face. We need to bring back the festivals and get everybody back out face-to-face instead of just talking social media let’s get back out to celebrate together. That’s what this is all about,” Haddix said.

Town officials had talked about the celebration for months but are happy to finally bring it to life.

“Well, people have been in for a long winter, cold winter and COVID just now getting hopefully in the background. And we did it here on Pennsylvania Avenue. A lot of the residences have ties to Roosevelt Wilson High School so we’re kind of center in front of it. And, there’s a lot of people who will be coming back for the first time to see what we have,” Sam Maxson, mayor of Nutter Fort, said.

The celebration concluded at dusk with a fireworks display behind the old Roosevelt Wilson High School building on Pennsylvania Avenue.