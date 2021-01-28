Nutter Fort councilman dies at 73

Donald “Duck” Webster

Courtesy: Davis Funeral Home

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Nutter Fort Town Councilman Donald “Duck” L. Webster, 73, died Jan. 25.

According to his obituary, Webster died Monday at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

Webster served in municipal government for 36 years, first winning office in 1985 as recorder. In 1993, he then won a seat on town council before becoming mayor in 2001. Webster was currently a councilman at the time of his death.

The Town of Nutter Fort posted a tribute to Webster on its website.

“Yesterday, we lost our longtime public servant, Councilmember Donald ‘Duck’ Webster. The Town of Nutter Fort mourns the loss of a sincere community leader and friend. Duck accomplished many things for our Town as Councilmember, Recorder, and Mayor. All who knew Duck knew of his passion for Nutter Fort and the well-being of its people. Duck was upbeat and positive thinking. He made encouraging and lasting impressions on all elected officials and Town staff and immediately bonded with those around him. Councilmember Webster has been a staple in this community for many decades. He will truly be missed. Our prayers are with his daughter Danielle and her family. May God comfort them through this incredibly difficult time.” Town of Nutter Fort

The family is receiving friends Thursday until 8 p.m., with the funeral set for Friday. The service will be streamed on the Davis Funeral Home website.