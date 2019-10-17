Nutter Fort Elementary finish first round of ABC boot camp

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Harrison County students celebrate finishing their first round of boot camp with a parade.

Nutter Fort kindergarten students completed the first part of ABC Boot camp Thursday morning.

They studied letters A-Z focusing on one letter a day for, you guessed it, 26 days.

More than 150 children paraded through the hallways wearing a special vest featuring one letter from the alphabet.

“It was very important for them to be able to share their successes with the rest of the school and the rest of the students to be able to cheer and celebrate their learning with them,” said Principal Joann Gilbert.

The students will continue with boot camp by taking those letters learned and putting them into words and eventually, sentences.