Nutter Fort Elementary School provides food for students and their families for the holidays

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Nutter Fort elementary school faculty and staff ensured all students have enough to eat during the holidays.

Custodians, cooks, staff, and teachers passed out food boxes and bags to students’ families. Each box or bag contained a 10-day food supply, and volunteers like Debbie Jarrett explained that they gave out approximately 1,100 of them.

“It’s a tough time. There’s a lot of families that’s out of work and with this covid situation and the school situation,” Jarrett explained. “This is usually where they get their meals.”

The packages included food such as pepperoni rolls, pigs in a blanket, fruits, and cereal. The food was supplied by an extension of the USDA’s summer food program during the pandemic.