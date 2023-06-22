NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After an abundance of requests, Nutter Fort’s EMS will now offer non-emergency transportation to and from appointments.

Nutter Fort’s Volunteer Fire Department announced the additional service on a Facebook post early on Thursday morning.

Doctors’ appointments, dialysis treatments and convalescents were a few of the mentioned appointments Nutter Fort’s EMS could service. The department will also accept certain insurances for payment, though it also offers private payment options as well.

12 News spoke to Deputy Fire Chief and Director of EMS, Nathan Rohrbough said that the service was a need in the community.

“It’s very important for the simple fact, this may be the only way somebody can get to and from an appointment that they need. Some of these appointments may be the reason that they’re still able to live a longer, more quality life.”

To see if you or someone you know would qualify for these services, contact the Nutter Fort EMS at 304-622-5001.