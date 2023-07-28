NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With temperatures on the rise, the Nutter Fort Fire Department and City Council are doing their part to keep their community safe.

Amid a heat advisory sweeping across north central West Virginia, the department saw fit to open a cooling station. The department said that its focus for the cooling station is people who might not have air conditioning and the elderly, but emphasized that it is open to all in the community.

A cooling station is a place where people can come to cool down and receive oxygen from onsite EMS if they are having trouble breathing.

“If you have people out there that don’t have air conditioning in the temperatures, at least it gets them into where they can cool off, so they don’t go into a medical emergency. And I mean if it gets too hot, they have somewhere to go, they know they have somewhere to go,” Nutter Fort Fire Department Chief Jeremy Haddix said.

The cooling station is located at the Nutter Fort Fire Department and will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday