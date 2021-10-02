Nutter Fort Fire Department educates public about fire prevention safety

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — On Saturday, the Nutter Fort Fire Department spent the late morning and early afternoon educating the public about fire prevention safety. Fire Prevention Safety Week runs from October 3-9.

The “Serving to Save” event encouraged residents, specifically children, to come explore the station and learn about fire prevention safety. A table was set up in front of the station with safety tips and other things for kids to take home. For adults, there were raffles with a few big prizes like a jet ski and ATV up for grabs.

“Our fire department really likes to have a family atmosphere. We are like like one large family at this department and we really appreciate the support of the town and the area that we do serve. We wanted to make sure that we were always giving back something to them, as well.” emily potesta

In past years, the fire department went into Harrison County elementary schools to talk with kids about fire prevention safety. Due to the pandemic, it was not able to do so the last two Fire Prevention Safety weeks. In its absence, the department wanted to still be able to educate about safety.