NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The Nutter Fort Fire Department held its annual “Santa Run” in three different locations on Dec. 10.

Santa Claus handed out candy to families and children in all locations, while non-perishable items and monetary donations were collected. The first “Santa run” location, Bisetown Road off of Route 20, began at 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., they traveled through the Nutter Fort city limits, with the Rosebud Plaza following shortly after.

Any donations collected on Sunday were taken to two different food pantries after being sorted by the fire department’s staff.

Brian Richards, assistant fire chief, told 12 News that the fire department’s tradition has been on going since the 1950’s. He is not too sure how the idea for the “Santa Run” came about, but he did mention that the department enjoyed getting involved. He said, “it’s a very good tradition of the fire department to go out and do this and be involved in the community. Like anything, you know, with everything changing, its tradition of the fire department. And people do get involved with it continuing every year.”

There is a Santa Claus for each location, in which the “original” has been helping continue this tradition for the past 20-25 years. The other two Santas wanted to get involved in the community a few years ago and have also helped in keeping the tradition alive.

The Santa run takes place on a Sunday in December every year.