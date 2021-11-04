The Nutter Fort Fire Department received a new fire truck on November 2, 2021, according to a Facebook post. (WBOY Image)

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The Nutter Fort Fire Department took delivery of its new aerial fire truck at the beginning of November.

The truck has been five years in the making, as the last aerial truck could not pass testing without costly repairs.

The new truck’s ladder can go up to 107 feet tall, compared to the last truck’s 50 feet.

With a price tag of over $1 million, Nutter Fort Fire Chief Jeremy Haddix said he’s hoping it will help the community for many years to come.

“When you’ve got a price tag of that big of a price tag, you know, it is a scary move,” said Chief Haddix. “But, it’s something that we had to have. It helps not only us, the community, and surrounding counties, I mean, you never know where it’s going to be needed. It’s there for whoever needs it.”

Haddix also said the fire truck was paid for with donations from the community and fundraising the fire department does.