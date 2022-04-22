NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Third, fourth and fifth graders at Nutter Fort Intermediate spent their Friday morning learning about different careers available when they grow up at the school’s Career Day.

The students heard from several different career paths, including law enforcement, healthcare, aircraft mechanics and more.

Organizers for Career Day said the day couldn’t happen without help from the community.

“It’s a lot of work to organize, and I have to rely on a lot of volunteers. I appreciate the support we have from the parents and the community members who came in today. The kids were all excited. I went into all the different rooms, and they just seemed really engaged and really excited. I’m excited to spend more time with them today to see what their thoughts were,” said Laurie Meighen, Nutter Fort Intermediate’s School Counselor.

Meteorologist Josh Redwine tells students about weather and meteorology. (WBOY Image)

At Career Day, Reporter/Anchor Harley Benda and Meteorologist Josh Redwine also presented their work in journalism and meteorology to the students.