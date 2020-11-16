Nutter Fort Intermediate & Primary School closes Monday after small fire in central air system

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Nutter Fort Intermediate and Nutter Fort Primary School will be closed on Monday following a small fire in the school’s central air system.

A post on the Harrison County School District’s Facebook page that was posted at 8:30 Monday morning confirmed the incident.

The post stated that students and staff are safe, but the building will be closed due to smoke and for further investigation into the problem. The post also stated that student dismissal began immediately.

Stay with 12 News for any additional updates on this incident.