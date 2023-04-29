NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday was the annual West Virginia Adopt-A-Highway spring clean-up. Each year, members of the Nutter Fort Lions Club come out to clean up trash along Route 98, but this year, they got some help.

The Salem University Tigers baseball team, which holds its practices and home games at Frank Loria Field in Nutter Fort, lent a helping hand to the lions. The lions said that the clean up went a lot faster than normal this year thanks to the Tigers’ help.

Salem University Tigers baseball team at the Route 98 Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup by Nutter Fort

The Nutter Fort Lions Club will hold another service project next Saturday with their annual hot dog sale in front of the elementary school.

For those interested in adopting a highway of their own, visit dep.wv.gov.